An immediate million for four bushfire recovery councils

Dramatic footage of a property on fire in Rappville during the October bush fires.

Dramatic footage of a property on fire in Rappville during the October bush fires.

THE good news on the $1 million bushfire recovery money for four Northern Rivers Councils is that the money is available immediately.

The funds have been transferred from the federal government to the NSW Government and are available to Richmond Valley, Kyogle, Lismore City and Ballina Shire Council areas today, according to the office for the Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

The funding can be used for; rebuilding or improving roads and other community infrastructure, hiring staff to help with the recovery or staging local events to attract more tourists to help get local economies moving.

Whether the money can be used for water cartage as suggested by Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland could not be confirmed.

"We'll take what we can get," Ms Mulholland said.

"We will make a determination where the greatest urgency is."

Up for consideration is installing bores at Bonalbo and Tabulam, she said.

Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald welcomed the funding injection.

"Together, the Busbys Flat Road and Myall Creek Road bushfires of October 8 and November 8 destroyed 62 homes in the Richmond Valley, eight facilities, and 175 outbuildings, and damaged many more, and we know that the recovery process will be measured in years, not weeks," Mr Macdonald said.

"Council is considering a range of options for investing this funding into those communities most impacted by the bushfire disaster."

One option is to direct a portion of the funds towards enhancing the Rappville Hall rebuild or other public infrastructure improvements in Rappville.

"While the clean up and rebuild of the Rappville Hall is covered by council's insurance, additional funds could be used to expand it to provide an enhanced community facility," he said.

"Council is also considering ways to support the impacted communities across the Myall Creek Road and Busbys Flat Road bushfire zones."

A proposal is on the table about waiving Council development assessment fees on property owners rebuilding in the wake of the disaster.

"The cost of this policy to Council has been estimated at up to $390,000 if all properties rebuild, so this support from the federal government is timely and highlights that all three tiers of Government working together makes a real difference," he said.

Funding will be directed to councils which have been 'activated' by their respective state government for Category C bushfire disaster recovery relief under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements. Payments will not require matched funding from state governments.

Minister for Natural Disaster and Emergency Management David Littleproud said the focus would be on supporting local communities.

"I've made it clear this won't be a Canberra led recovery, it'll be a locally led recovery and this is our first instalment in that process," Mr Littleproud said.

Funds will be drawn from the $2 billion allocated to the National Bushfire Recovery Agency and this is in addition to funding that is automatically available to councils through other disaster recovery arrangements.

The only condition placed on councils is that they develop a Program of Works within three months and report back to the Commonwealth in 12 months' time.

Councils will be able to spend their $1 million payments on projects and activities that they deem essential for the recovery and renewal of their communities including maintenance and repairs to relief and evacuation centres.