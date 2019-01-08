Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to the scene at Leeville about 2.45pm.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Leeville about 2.45pm. Rob Wright/The Coffs Coast Advoc
Breaking

One man taken to hospital after caravan rollover

Liana Turner
by
8th Jan 2019 3:10 PM | Updated: 3:20 PM

ONE person has been treated after a rollover south of Casino.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene on Summerland Way at Leeville about 2.45pm.

It's understood a single vehicle towing a caravan rolled off the roadway.

He said one patient, a 61-year-old man, appeared to have suffered an arm injury but was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.

He was taken to Casino Memorial Hospital in a stable condition.

He said police were also called to the scene, near Ryans Rd.

According to Live Traffic NSW, traffic is being affected in both directions.

editors picks leeville northern rivers crash summerland way
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist, 40, airlifted after collision with car

    UPDATE: Motorcyclist, 40, airlifted after collision with car

    Breaking Traffic in both directions has been impacted on the Pacific Highway following the two-vehicle collision this afternoon, with emergency services responding

    Six figure amount scammed from business

    premium_icon Six figure amount scammed from business

    Crime An email led to a company being scammed a large amount of money

    This slice of heaven could be yours

    premium_icon This slice of heaven could be yours

    Property 100 year old church the answer to your property prayers

    How much rain fell in 2018 compared to past years

    premium_icon How much rain fell in 2018 compared to past years

    Weather RAINFALL TOTALS: Long-term figures compared to 2018.

    Local Partners