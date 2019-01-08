One man taken to hospital after caravan rollover
ONE person has been treated after a rollover south of Casino.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene on Summerland Way at Leeville about 2.45pm.
It's understood a single vehicle towing a caravan rolled off the roadway.
He said one patient, a 61-year-old man, appeared to have suffered an arm injury but was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.
He was taken to Casino Memorial Hospital in a stable condition.
He said police were also called to the scene, near Ryans Rd.
According to Live Traffic NSW, traffic is being affected in both directions.