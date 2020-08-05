Menu
One man has been killed and two others have been arrested after a fatal crash on the Pacific Highway.
One man killed, two arrested after Pacific Highway crash

Rebecca Lollback
5th Aug 2020 6:07 AM | Updated: 6:13 AM
INVESTIGATIONS are under way following a fatal crash on the North Coast overnight.

About 11.30pm on Tuesday, a Kia hatchback and a Mazda 3, both travelling south on the Pacific Highway, near Kennedy Drive at Tweed Heads, collided.

The male driver of the Kia died at the scene.

The two male occupants of the Mazda 3 left the crash site prior to the arrival of emergency services.

They were located near the crash site by officers from Tweed/Byron Police District.

They were placed under arrest before being taken to Tweed Heads and Gold Coast Hospitals for treatment to non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from the Northern Region Crash Investigation Unit were called and have now commenced investigations.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible and refer to https://www.livetraffic.com/ for the latest traffic updates.

