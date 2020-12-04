Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

One man killed, another injured in horror highway rollover

by Shayla Bulloch
4th Dec 2020 11:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A NORTHERN Territory man has died in a single vehicle crash on the Barkly Highway early this morning.

Initial investigations indicate about 2.30am a white Holden Rodeo utility rolled on the Barkly Highway around 50km west of Mt Isa.

Despite CPR, the 29-year-old Northern Territory man who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The 23-year-old driver, also from the Northern Territory, was taken to Mount Isa Hospital with serious injuries.

The highway has since been reopened.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with further information about the crash is urged to contact police on 131 444 or 1800 333 000.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as One man killed, another injured in horror highway rollover

More Stories

accident crash fatal highway rollover

Just In

    Word to ban when job hunting

    Word to ban when job hunting
    • 4th Dec 2020 11:38 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No fixed date for return of SCU’s international students

        Premium Content No fixed date for return of SCU’s international students

        News UNIVERSITY monitoring ‘volatile international environment’ during COVID 19.

        Murder charge certified in alleged North Coast assault case

        Premium Content Murder charge certified in alleged North Coast assault case

        News The man faces charges of murder and reckless grievous bodily harm

        10 years, 2 offices, countless sales: Hard work pays off

        Premium Content 10 years, 2 offices, countless sales: Hard work pays off

        News They opened their business at the “worst possible time” 10 years ago

        Teen who assaulted 9 year old child faces court

        Premium Content Teen who assaulted 9 year old child faces court

        News THE now 18-year-old was expected to go to trial next year.