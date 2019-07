Two people have been stabbed at a townhouse in Sydney's inner west.

The stabbing occurred about 10am on Shepherd Street in Chippendale.

Two men have been taken to hospital, one in a critical condition and the other in a serious condition, police said.

Police have sealed off the area as their investigations into the double stabbing continue.

