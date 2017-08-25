One man bailed over dramatic drug raids

Police investigate a Goonellabah house where $200,000 worth of cannabis plants had been seized.

A MAN arrested in yesterday's dramatic Goonellabah drug raids has been granted bail after a magistrate said he was likely to be a "small player" in the operation.

Jack O'Brien, 24, faces several serious drugs charges including the indoor cultivation of a commercial quantity of plants and organising, conducting, or assisting a drug premises.

O'Brien was arrested in a Goonellabah unit on Parkwalk Drive yesterday above another unit with 50 plants inside. In total police seized 67 plants at the complex near Southern Cross University.

The youthful O'Brien appeared in the dock in Lismore Local Court today where his legal aid solicitor Philip Crick sought bail, saying his client had a very limited record with no prior drug matters.

Mr Crick said O'Brien grew up in Lismore and now worked full-time as an apprentice butcher.

He also argued it was difficult to assess the strength of the prosecution case at this stage, and while one of the charges alleged O'Brien was part of a criminal syndicate "it was not of the nature of a bikie group" or other organised crime group.

O'Brien could spend "several months" in custody if he was denied bail because of the serious nature charges.

Police prosecutor Monique Batterson opposed bail on the basis of the serious charges but conceded O'Brien's criminal record was limited to driving matters.

Magistrate David Heilpern said O'Brien had "very strong" community ties and noted that "proximity" appeared to be the only factor linking him to the 50 cannabis plants growing in the unit below his own.

He said if O'Brien was denied bail he might spend more than a year in custody waiting for the matter to proceed. Even if found guilty, he may not even be sentenced for that long given this was his first drug offence and it might be ruled he was a "small player in a much larger operation".

He granted O'Brien strict conditional bail to report three times per week to Lismore Police Station, reside at his mother's Lismore home, not take drugs and be of good behaviour.

"If you are using cannabis the time to stop is now," Magistrate Heilpern said.

He adjourned the matter for eight weeks until October 23 to return to Lismore Local Court.