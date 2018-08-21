One lucky Northern Rivers resident has won the lottery

One lucky resident is $200,000 richer after buying a ticket from Lennox Head Newsagency.

A LENNOX Head man is planning an early retirement after discovering he is $200,000 richer from the latest Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

The man won first prize and a consolation prize of $2000 in draw 1119, drawn on Monday.

The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, bought his ticket at Lennox Head Newsagency and said the win came at the perfect time.

"I had heard someone in town had won the first prize, but I just thought 'oh, it won't be me',” he said.

"But when I was at home, my wife checked the ticket online for me and she said 'What! It says we've won $200,000'.

"I didn't believe it at first, but then the screen started filling up with all this confetti and balloons.

"I was so excited once I realised I had won - we both were.

"It's come at the perfect time for us. It's a life enhancing win for us, it takes the pressure off.

"We are feeling very lucky now. Thank you very much.

"Last night we had the whole family over and celebrated with some great food and a few drinks. We were still in bed by 10pm though.”

When asked how he planned to spend his Lucky Lotteries windfall, the ecstatic man explained most of it would go towards home renovations.

"We are going to do some renovations on the house,” he said.

"It will mostly go towards upgrades - the bathroom will be first.

"We also would love to get a new car, because ours has just about crapped itself.

"It will also help pay off the last bit of our mortgage and who knows, I might be able to retire early.

"Of course, whatever is left over will go to our grandkids.”

Lennox Head Newsagency co-owner David Peacock said he was thrilled his outlet had sold its first major prize.

"We are very excited,” he said.

"We are hoping that we sell plenty more winning entries to our customers soon.

"We are happy it went to such a deserving local customer. We wish him all the best with his prize.”

Mr Peacock said this was the biggest prize they had sold for a little while, but they had a lot of smaller wins.

"We're a pretty luck little shop,” he said.