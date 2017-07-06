One Lismore door opens as another prepares to close

ST VINCENT de Paul Society's personal and family support service in Lismore re-opened on Monday July 3 following a refurbishment necessitated by the city's flooding.

It is funded by proceeds from the Vinnies shop, located opposite in Magellan Street, which will soon close temporarily for remedial work and renovations.

The service has operated in its present location for the past three years helping residents of the 2480 postcode.

It will continue to open for three days a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Clients need to phone 6621 4672 between 10.30-11.00am to make an appointment for the same afternoon.

Volunteer Pam McKeown said there is no such thing as a "typical client”.

"We see single people, couples, children with parents and support people. Some help can be arranged on the spot, after a private meeting with two of our volunteers. More significant problems are referred to our committee for discussion,” Ms McKeown said.

Around 18 appointments are held on each of the service's three days per week, with a recent increase in the number of single people facing issues with rental accommodation.

Vinnies Executive Officer Michael Timbrell said he is delighted the support service was able to be repainted and refurbished so quickly, and to a high standard.

"Its ideal location maximises privacy for clients, and the volunteer staff do a wonderful job in helping people deal with often serious problems,” Mr Timbrell said.

The Vinnies shop is expected to close temporarily for refurbishment in the near future, and to re-open after about six weeks of refurbishment.

"It will have an exciting new look, and offer a better working environment for staff and volunteers. And a more pleasant browsing space for bargain hunting shoppers.”