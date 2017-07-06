22°
News

One Lismore door opens as another prepares to close

JASMINE BURKE
| 6th Jul 2017 7:00 AM
support service's volunteers, Pam McKeown (l) and Gwen King.
support service's volunteers, Pam McKeown (l) and Gwen King.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ST VINCENT de Paul Society's personal and family support service in Lismore re-opened on Monday July 3 following a refurbishment necessitated by the city's flooding.

It is funded by proceeds from the Vinnies shop, located opposite in Magellan Street, which will soon close temporarily for remedial work and renovations.

The service has operated in its present location for the past three years helping residents of the 2480 postcode.

It will continue to open for three days a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Clients need to phone 6621 4672 between 10.30-11.00am to make an appointment for the same afternoon.

Volunteer Pam McKeown said there is no such thing as a "typical client”.

"We see single people, couples, children with parents and support people. Some help can be arranged on the spot, after a private meeting with two of our volunteers. More significant problems are referred to our committee for discussion,” Ms McKeown said.

Around 18 appointments are held on each of the service's three days per week, with a recent increase in the number of single people facing issues with rental accommodation.

Vinnies Executive Officer Michael Timbrell said he is delighted the support service was able to be repainted and refurbished so quickly, and to a high standard.

"Its ideal location maximises privacy for clients, and the volunteer staff do a wonderful job in helping people deal with often serious problems,” Mr Timbrell said.

The Vinnies shop is expected to close temporarily for refurbishment in the near future, and to re-open after about six weeks of refurbishment.

"It will have an exciting new look, and offer a better working environment for staff and volunteers. And a more pleasant browsing space for bargain hunting shoppers.”

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers community st vincent de paul

Could cannabis become the ultimate cure for acne?

Could cannabis become the ultimate cure for acne?

HERALDED the 'unsung hero of cannabis', research into the controversial plant may lead to a new treatment to combat one of the biggest teen struggles.

Casino man arrested allegedly bashing 16yo partner

Police have tracked down a Casino man accused of bashing his 16-year-oldf partner among other offences.

Police allege man, 20 held scissors to the neck of his partner, 16

Business owner cops $6000 fine for illegal party

Drinks, drunk, party, generic

Council warns of crackdown on building fire safety

Refuel to support breast cancer charity

Lismore nurse Karen Hennings has been a McGrath Breast Care Nurse for three years, and over the past 12 months she has helped over 70 local patients and their families through breast cancer.

Visit your BP Lismore service station from July 6

Local Partners

Hoodie designer aims for career in art

YEAR NINE student Ella Gillespie still can't believeher design is being worn all around Australia.

Grants to make water safety prominent

Surf lifesavers at Lighthouse Beach, East Ballina.

Between 2002-2016 the Northern Rivers has seen 133 drowning deaths

An event for all ages and all abilities

Greater Bank Casino Fun Run launch with stakeholders and future competitors ready to take on the challenge.

Her voice choked up as Eileen Byers talked about running

Snap catch for Classic and great prizes

SNAP HAPPY: Under new management the Evans Head Fishing Classic promises to be bigger and better than ever.

The Evans Head Fishing Classic is introducing Catch 'n' Snap

DAAS: The three bad boys of comedy are back

COMEDY: The Doug Anthony All Stars are an Australian musical comedy, alternative rock and vocal trio who initially performed together between 1984 and 1994.

Never ask them what their shows are about...

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more hot laps at the Townsville 400 this weekend.

Tragic moment that shocked Anh Do

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

The trio partied until the sun came up.

He was accompanied by two young women, a brunette and a blonde.

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Holland stars as Spider-Man in the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A NEW, young Spidey gets the thumbs up from fans and critics alike.

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

THE Spider-Man reboot you'll be glad they did.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Pick of the Positions

Shop 3/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial The retail centre of Byron Bay is extremely tightly held and opportunities ... Price Guide...

The retail centre of Byron Bay is extremely tightly held and opportunities to buy a single retail shop like this one are very rare. This retail space is front row...

Shop 7 / 47 Jonson Street

Shop 7/47 Jonson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay ... Auction

Located on one of the most prominent corner positions in Byron Bay this iconic strata shop has been a focal part of Byron's business landscape for years. Known as...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Fantastic Forest Glades

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

80 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Residential Land 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 $680,000 to...

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot; OPEN SATURDAY 8 JULY 10.00 - 11.00AM

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

&quot;The Junction of Two Creeks&quot; OPEN SATURDAY 8 JULY 10.00 - 11.00AM

157a Byrnes Lane, Tuckombil 2477

Rural 3 2 3 $995,000

This Rare & Endangered Property - is now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the surfing beaches...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

Tropical Oasis In Town

11 Shelley Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,200,000 ...

Situated in Shelley Drive, within walking distance to town and beaches is this spacious home with a beautiful resort style yard and pool. A rendered brick home...

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!