Two emergency vehicles collide in Bruxner Highway crash

UPDATE 9.50am: TWO EMERGENCY vehicles responding to an incident at Nimbin collided at Goonellabah this morning.

Paramedics were called to Ballina Rd (Bruxner Highway) near Sunshine Crescent shortly before 8.30am when two State Emergency Service vehicles collided.

Police said the drivers of each vehicle have been transported to Lismore Base Hospital, where they will undergo mandatory testing.

Sgt Rob Marr said it appeared both SES vehicles were operating with lights and sirens.

He said the incident could have been caused by an unknown vehicle breaking in front of the first SES vehicle.

Two people were treated at the scene including a man with suspected injuries.

Enquires will continue, he said.

