22°
News

Two emergency vehicles collide in Bruxner Highway crash

Alison Paterson
Claudia Jambor
and | 7th Apr 2017 9:10 AM Updated: 9:50 AM
Two SES vehicles responding to an incident in Nimbin collided on the Bruxner Hwy in Goonellabah on Friday morning.
Two SES vehicles responding to an incident in Nimbin collided on the Bruxner Hwy in Goonellabah on Friday morning. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE 9.50am: TWO EMERGENCY vehicles responding to an incident at Nimbin collided at Goonellabah this morning.

Paramedics were called to Ballina Rd (Bruxner Highway) near Sunshine Crescent shortly before 8.30am when two State Emergency Service vehicles collided.

Police said the drivers of each vehicle have been transported to Lismore Base Hospital, where they will undergo mandatory testing.

Sgt Rob Marr said it appeared both SES vehicles were operating with lights and sirens.

He said the incident could have been caused by an unknown vehicle breaking in front of the first SES vehicle.

Two people were treated at the scene including a man with suspected injuries.

Enquires will continue, he said.

Two SES vehicles responding to an incident in Nimbin collided on the Bruxner Hwy in Goonellabah on Friday morning.
Two SES vehicles responding to an incident in Nimbin collided on the Bruxner Hwy in Goonellabah on Friday morning. Alison Paterson

 

FRIDAY 9.10am: AN EMERGENCY vehicle has been involved in a two-car crash at Goonellabah this morning.

Paramedics were called to Ballina Road (Bruxner Highway) near Sunshine Crescent shortly before 8.30am.

Two people were treated at the scene including a man with suspected injuries.

One person was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

An SES vehicle involved in an accident on the Bruxner Highway.
An SES vehicle involved in an accident on the Bruxner Highway. Marc Stapelberg
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  car crash northern rivers roads

Two emergency vehicles collide in Bruxner Highway crash

Two emergency vehicles collide in Bruxner Highway crash

TWO EMERGENCY vehicles responding to another incident collided at Goonellabah this morning.

Why were people caught out in the floods?

DISASTER ZONE: Ruined cars among the trail of destruction left by the floods.

Timeline, analysis of how the crisis unfolded

WARNING: Is the 2017 flood the 'new normal'?

Heavy flood water tears through the Lismore CBD.

Weather experts discuss the possibility of a 20 year "wet cycle".

Bishop launches appeal to help the people of Lismore

SES crews head out to assit people in North Lismore by accessing the route along the Bangalow Road.

"It is our duty to do whatever we can to help them"

Local Partners

Bishop launches appeal to help the people of Lismore

"WE WANT the communities of the NSW North Coast to know we are with them in their struggles."

Two emergency vehicles collide in Bruxner Highway crash

Two SES vehicles responding to an incident in Nimbin collided on the Bruxner Hwy in Goonellabah on Friday morning.

One in hospital after two-car crash at Goonellabah

This is how you can support venues and artists: attend a show

NEW DATE: Gold Coast male stripper group Chocolate Fantasy has rescheduled its Casino RSM show for tomorrow, at 8pm.

This is this week's gig guide

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

She's one of Hollywood's most bankable stars but Kirsten Dunst is completely over one part of her job ... sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

Toowoomba's Globe of Death stunt riders head to coast

STUNT RIDERS: Justin Ryan (left) and Sam Fennel are the feature act for the Australian Street Entertainment Championships.

Daring stunt riders risk their lives all the time

Bask &amp; Stow

59 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 5 4 Please Contact...

First National are excited to present to the market Bask & Stow… a luxe guesthouse featuring a collection of individually styled guest suites with reference to...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 6th May...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Elevated Site - Adjacent To Beach and Walk To Town

2 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Auction Pending

Set on 1063m2 this very elevated, north facing site is prime for renovation, new home or development . Situated just a few minutes walk to Tallow Beach and the...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a SPECTACULAR HILLTOP property on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 $2,250,000

At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees - making this something to behold! On a level plateau, at the...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

In Harmony With Nature

6/95 Blackbutt Lane, Broken Head 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,695,000 to...

Situated high up in the exclusive area of Broken Head, with 360-degree forest views, clean air & the sound of the sea to lull you to sleep, this north facing...

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Toowoomba pub sold to 'larger-than-life character'

BIG SALE: Harristown's Stock Exchange Hotel has sold to a well-known hotelier.

A pub in Toowoomba has officially sold to a well-known hotelier

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!