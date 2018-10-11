'One in a million': Incredible photo of lightning ball

Casino woman Dee Hartin took these amazing photos during a storm on Wednesday night.

Casino woman Dee Hartin took these amazing photos during a storm on Wednesday night. Dee Hartin Photography

LAST night's stormy weather delivered the opportunity of a lifetime for Casino snapper Dee Hartin, who captured a rare phenomenon.

Posting the images on her Facebook page, she wrote: "I have captured something here this evening that is pretty cool.

"I can confidently say, because I saw with my own eyes, that the ball of light in the middle of this image is part of a lightning strike.

Casino woman Dee Hartin took these amazing photos during a storm on Wednesday night. Dee Hartin Photography

"I saw a massive strike hit the ground and start a small fire directly under this ball of light in my image.

"I snapped it in the milliseconds either before or after the strike impacted the ground.

"A one in a million shot and a unique perspective on a lightning strike!

"The fire it stared was very small it had smoke and small flames but was pretty well immediately extinguished by heavy rain."

Casino woman Dee Hartin took these amazing photos during a storm on Wednesday night. Dee Hartin Photography

Her post has been shared almost 200 times on Facebook, with more than 800 reactions from people impressed by Ms Hartin's skill.

Emma Foster: "How awesome was it to see! We drove past at the exact time it happened and saw you there snapping away... glad you got the million dollar shot. The sparks afterwards were beautiful."

Tony Keim: "This photo is priceless, one of the rarest things on planet earth. Never before has there been such a good photo like this."

Casino woman Dee Hartin took these amazing photos during a storm on Wednesday night. Dee Hartin Photography

Ms Hartin said the thunder was "scarily loud" and the ground shook as she took the photos.

"The air popped and I was outta there... I wish I'd have stayed to get the image of the smoke and flames but it was too close to risk myself."