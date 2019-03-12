Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A van has rolled and into an embankment on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek, causing heavy traffic delays motorists.
A van has rolled and into an embankment on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek, causing heavy traffic delays motorists. Brett Wortman
News

One hurt, extensive delays as van rolls on Bruce Hwy

Matty Holdsworth
by
12th Mar 2019 11:57 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A VAN has rolled and into an embankment on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek, causing massive delays for Sunshine Coast motorists.

Two Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to the highway 10.33am. One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is also en route.

A QAS media spokesman said one man had been hurt in the crash.

"It's a single occupant but they appear to be stable, out of the vehicle and walking around," the spokesman said.

The man has been transported to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition. 

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said the crash occurred about 2km south of Roys Road.

Lanes have been reduced southbound towards Brisbane and delays are expected.

More to come.

bruce highway crash editors picks qas qfes road safety sunshine coast traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Search for 'brave' heroes who rescued woman from river

    Search for 'brave' heroes who rescued woman from river

    News POLICE are searching for the two "brave people” who rescued a woman who plunged into the Wilson River at Lismore.

    • 12th Mar 2019 2:30 PM
    700 people say farewell to 'larrikin' firefighter

    premium_icon 700 people say farewell to 'larrikin' firefighter

    News Brian Fellows was a much-loved and highly respected man

    Residents urged to put bushfire plans into action

    Residents urged to put bushfire plans into action

    News Firefighters are still battling two fires in the Tenterfield area

    Ballina's plan to attract big-spending, respectful tourists

    premium_icon Ballina's plan to attract big-spending, respectful tourists

    Council News One million visitors in one year give massive boost to economy