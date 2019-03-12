One hurt, extensive delays as van rolls on Bruce Hwy

A van has rolled and into an embankment on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek, causing heavy traffic delays motorists.

A van has rolled and into an embankment on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek, causing heavy traffic delays motorists. Brett Wortman

A VAN has rolled and into an embankment on the Bruce Highway at Bells Creek, causing massive delays for Sunshine Coast motorists.

Two Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to the highway 10.33am. One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew is also en route.

A QAS media spokesman said one man had been hurt in the crash.

"It's a single occupant but they appear to be stable, out of the vehicle and walking around," the spokesman said.

The man has been transported to Caboolture Hospital in a stable condition.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said the crash occurred about 2km south of Roys Road.

Lanes have been reduced southbound towards Brisbane and delays are expected.

More to come.