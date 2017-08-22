One for birds, butterflies and the bees

HARDENBERGIA is family of tough Australian native, predominantly climbing plants which often go by the common names of native or false sarsaparilla or purple coral pea. They are low maintenance plants that have beautiful pea shaped flowers in shades of purple, mauve, white or pink.

Hardenbergia violacea 'Regent'is a specially chosen form of hardenbergia that grows as an upright rounded shrub rather than a climber. It's a hardy plant that grows to around 1m tall with large leathery leaves and attractive purple pea flowers. The flowers appear in spring and stand erect amongst the leaves and will attract birds, butterflies and bees into the garden.

'Regent' can be grown in sub-tropical, temperate and cool zones, does best in full sun, tolerating a wide range of soil types. Plants respond well to pruning which should be carried out immediately after flowering.

Other beautiful hardenbergia varieties include 'Bliss', which has a shrubby habit and lilac flowers and 'Sweet Heart', which is a vigorous climber or ground cover with purple flowers.

For further information on these hardenbergia varieties, visit the Bywong Nursery website at www.parrystudios.com/bywong/

Australian native plants like hardenbergia can be given a feed each spring and autumn with dynamic lifter, which gently releases organic nutrients to promote healthy growth. Water regularly and mulching around the root zone with organic mulch, like bark chips, will help keep the soil moist and also add valuable organic matter to the soil as it breaks down.

Fun fact: hardenbergias are in the plant family 'fabaceae', which are a group of leguminous plants that are able to convert atmospheric nitrogen to nitrogen they can use for growth (in a process called nitrogen fixation). They do this through the help of special soil-dwelling bacteria. Super clever!

Natural weedkiller

From the ABC Gardening Show's Jerry Coleby-Williams comes a "weed sand” recipe for all to use.

Weed sand is a mix of equal quantities of powdered (not granular) iron sulphate, sulphate of potash, and washed sand.

Wear gloves when mixing to avoid stained hands. Apply dry, directly to lawn weeds, including cudweed, white clover, bindii and flatweeds and lightly moisten (sometimes the morning dew will do this if applied in the evening). This is a contact killer so it may need to be reapplied every two weeks for good results.

Vege of the Week: Capsicum

Capsicums are full of vitamin C. eriyalim

Yates® Capsicum 'Giant Bell' is a vigorous capsicum that has bright green fruit which change to a rich sweet red at maturity. Capsicums can be eaten at any stage (green or red) and are high in vitamins, flavoursome and can be eaten raw in salads, marinated, stuffed, roasted and used in dips, stir fries and frittatas. Sow direct in warm conditions or raise in trays or punnets of Yates Seed Raising Mix. A sunny windowsill is a great spot to nurture them as they germinate.

Once the seedlings are established, regularly applying a potassium fortified plant food like Yates Thrive® Flower & Fruit Soluble Plant Food will promote healthy leaf growth as well as lots of flowers that will turn into delicious capsicums. The nutrients in Thrive will feed capsicums through both the leaves and the roots.