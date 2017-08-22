26°
News

One for birds, butterflies and the bees

Angie Thomas | 22nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM
CORAL PEA: Beautiful purple Hardenbergia flowers are a very hardy addition to the garden.
CORAL PEA: Beautiful purple Hardenbergia flowers are a very hardy addition to the garden. LFO62

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HARDENBERGIA is family of tough Australian native, predominantly climbing plants which often go by the common names of native or false sarsaparilla or purple coral pea. They are low maintenance plants that have beautiful pea shaped flowers in shades of purple, mauve, white or pink.

Hardenbergia violacea 'Regent'is a specially chosen form of hardenbergia that grows as an upright rounded shrub rather than a climber. It's a hardy plant that grows to around 1m tall with large leathery leaves and attractive purple pea flowers. The flowers appear in spring and stand erect amongst the leaves and will attract birds, butterflies and bees into the garden.

'Regent' can be grown in sub-tropical, temperate and cool zones, does best in full sun, tolerating a wide range of soil types. Plants respond well to pruning which should be carried out immediately after flowering.

Other beautiful hardenbergia varieties include 'Bliss', which has a shrubby habit and lilac flowers and 'Sweet Heart', which is a vigorous climber or ground cover with purple flowers.

For further information on these hardenbergia varieties, visit the Bywong Nursery website at www.parrystudios.com/bywong/

Australian native plants like hardenbergia can be given a feed each spring and autumn with dynamic lifter, which gently releases organic nutrients to promote healthy growth. Water regularly and mulching around the root zone with organic mulch, like bark chips, will help keep the soil moist and also add valuable organic matter to the soil as it breaks down.

Fun fact: hardenbergias are in the plant family 'fabaceae', which are a group of leguminous plants that are able to convert atmospheric nitrogen to nitrogen they can use for growth (in a process called nitrogen fixation). They do this through the help of special soil-dwelling bacteria. Super clever!

www.yates.com.au

Natural weedkiller

From the ABC Gardening Show's Jerry Coleby-Williams comes a "weed sand” recipe for all to use.

Weed sand is a mix of equal quantities of powdered (not granular) iron sulphate, sulphate of potash, and washed sand.

Wear gloves when mixing to avoid stained hands. Apply dry, directly to lawn weeds, including cudweed, white clover, bindii and flatweeds and lightly moisten (sometimes the morning dew will do this if applied in the evening). This is a contact killer so it may need to be reapplied every two weeks for good results.

Vege of the Week: Capsicum

Capsicums are full of vitamin C.
Capsicums are full of vitamin C. eriyalim

Yates® Capsicum 'Giant Bell' is a vigorous capsicum that has bright green fruit which change to a rich sweet red at maturity. Capsicums can be eaten at any stage (green or red) and are high in vitamins, flavoursome and can be eaten raw in salads, marinated, stuffed, roasted and used in dips, stir fries and frittatas. Sow direct in warm conditions or raise in trays or punnets of Yates Seed Raising Mix. A sunny windowsill is a great spot to nurture them as they germinate.

Once the seedlings are established, regularly applying a potassium fortified plant food like Yates Thrive® Flower & Fruit Soluble Plant Food will promote healthy leaf growth as well as lots of flowers that will turn into delicious capsicums. The nutrients in Thrive will feed capsicums through both the leaves and the roots.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  capsicum gardening hardenbergia northern rivers environment

Husband in court charged with Sharon Edwards murder

Husband in court charged with Sharon Edwards murder

POLICE will allege that an altercation between Mrs Edwards and her husband led to her murder.

  • News

  • 22nd Aug 2017 9:26 AM

Northern Rivers an entrepreneurial hotspot

Demographer Bernard Salt. Supplied

Our creative small business growth triple the national average

Daughter of murdered woman calls for Royal Commission

Marie Darragh and her daughter Charli Darragh at St Andrews nursing home in Ballina.

Group call for Royal Commission into aged care

We're resilient but recovery fund will help

SES and police emergency crews move through the centre of Lismore looking for people in need of evacuation.

$2.1m fund to help us survive the Lismore flood

Local Partners

REVEALED: Northern Rivers business award finalists

DID your favourite business make the finalist list this year?

Light the Night to fight blood cancer

The Leukaemia Foundation will host its annual Light the Night lantern walk in Lismore on October 14.

Leukaemia Foundation concerned about growing online data.

Painting a brighter future for koalas

WORTH SAVING: The Queensland Koala Crusaders' Community Crowdfunding Campaign aims to raise $30,000 towards the cost of planting 10,000 trees for koalas.

Queensland Koala Crusaders have launched a crowdfunding campaign

REVEALED: Liam Gallagher is coming to Falls Festival

English musician, singer, and songwriter, former lead singer of the rock band Oasis, Liam Gallagher performs during his concert at National Olympic Sports Center in Beijing, China, 10 August 2017.

He revealed the news ahead of the official line up announcement

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

ICONIC: The Lismore Carboot Markets have been operating every second weekend for decades.

Where to get fantastic local produce and fresh coffee from

The Project will now be on six nights a week

CHANNEL Ten’s Logie winning news and entertainment program The Project is expanding with a special Sunday night edition and a new host.

Margot Robbie is unrecognisable in London

Margot, is that really you?

MARGOT Robbie looks completely unrecognisable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Game of Thrones: Season 7 finale predictions

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

JON and Daenerys finally met. But what happens next?

Our own Jacqui becomes eighth not to 'survive'

Lennox Head's Jacqui Patterson is the eighth contestant to be evicted from Australian Survivor.

Last night on Australian Survivor, alliances were tested

Reese Witherspoon on being a ‘has-been’ at 36

Witherspoon’s career has never looked better but that didn’t stop people declaring her a “has-been”.

Reese on the ‘brutal’ article that called her a has-been at 36.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e6 - Beyond the Wall

Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington, Iain Glen, Paul Kaye and Joe Dempsie in a scene from Game of Thrones.

*Warning this story contains spoilers about today's new episode*

Paul Kelly announces massive Australian tour

Paul Kelly is going on a 16-date national tour in November.

Music legend thrills fans with the announcement of a massive tour.

Tri-Level Hideaway In Sought After Federal Village

10 Coachwood Court, Federal 2480

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

This tucked away 1.2 acre property offers complete privacy and serenity in a great lifestyle location that's an easy stroll to Doma Cafe, the steaming lattes at...

Enjoy the Coast-Country Life

PT 16 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

Rural 0 0 Auction

Located in the heart of the picturesque Myocum Valley just minutes from Byron Bay, sits this rare 100 vacant acre property with loads of potential. Dingo Lane is...

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3,16 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,785,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

OUTSTANDING VALUE! Modern Home On 1042m2

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $635,000

This beautiful property on 1042m2 offers an ideal country lifestyle with the convenience of being able to walk to the local general store, school and childcare.

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Spacious Townhouse In Prime Byron Bay Location

4/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 $670,000 to...

Low maintenance and perfectly positioned, this 3 bedroom townhouse presents an excellent opportunity for young couples, smart investors and empty nesters seeking...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Auction 26th...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY IN THE CENTRE OF TOWN

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 GREAT NEW PRICE...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

199 home sites approved in Evans Head

The Evans Head Manufactured Home Estate plans. Zoran Architecture.

Manufactured Home estate approved near aerodrome

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR