One Far North Coast LGA is now on higher water restrictions

THE entire Kyogle LGA is now on level 2 water restrictions, as water source levels continue to plummet.

Bonalbo and Kyogle will now join Woodenbong on Level 2 water restrictions.

The council posted on social media the decision, which came into effect at midnight December 8, was due to the steady reduction of storage in Petrochilos Dam and the lack of flows in Peacock Creek and Richmond River.

Level 2 restrictions are as follows:

• Residential properties and swimming pools - Micro-sprays and drippers/sub-surface can be used for a maximum of 15 minutes and hand held hoses can be used for 30 minutes every second day, between the hours of 4pm and 9am on odd or even days matching house numbering system. Other irrigation and unattended hoses banned. Filling of new pools is not allowed. Topping up of pools allowed by hand held hose 1 hour per day outside the hours of 8am and 4pm on alternate days matching house numbering. Emptying and filling of existing pools banned.

• Commercial premises - as above with exceptions for sprinkler use (up to 2hr/day) allowed for essential businesses e.g. nurseries, or where business hours dictate water use e.g. schools, public gardens, sportsgrounds.

•Industrial - no restriction for water usage for essential business activities.

•Rural - no restriction for stock watering.

This follows other neighbouring council areas, including Tweed Shire and Byron Shire, introducing water restrictions.