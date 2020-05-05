ONE DOWN: Wild dog caught after savage attack on family pet

CAUGHT: Wild Dog in East Lismore after another savagely killed a family pet last month.

A BIOSECURITY team tracking a pack of wild dogs in East Lismore have managed to capture one of the animals.

North Coast Local Land Services, in collaboration with Lismore City Council and Southern Cross University, have been working with a local family whose beloved pet was killed by the dogs.

Wild dogs usually roam into suburbia to mate or look for food.

But it resulted in a traumatic event for one East Lismore family when their children witnessed their kelpie die in the jaws of a wild dog.

The biosecurity team has been using combination of camera surveillance and cage traps, and have been able to successfully trap one of the five wild dogs reported in the area.

The dog's health and temperament were checked before it was euthanised.

"The program involves continued monitoring of dog movements and behaviour in the area via camera surveillance and the use of cage traps," a North Coast Local Land Services spokesman said.

Landholders and the broader community are encouraged to keep an eye out for wild dog activity, whether that be sightings, howls or tracks.

"Community reports are a vital source of intelligence for our teams," the spokesman said.

Wild dogs are predominately golden or yellow and can also be white, black, black and tan, brown, brindle, patchy or any blend of these with males weighing about 11-25kg and females 7-22kgs.

Residents are reminded to keep track of their domestic dogs and if you encounter a wild dog, experts have advised that you should 'never run'.

Keep your eyes on the dog and back away slowly to a safe area.

Suspected wild dog activity should be reported to your Local Land Services Biosecurity team on 1300 795 299.