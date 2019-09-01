One dead, two seriously injured in fatal crash

ONE woman has died and two men have been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a fatal crash in the state's north this morning.

Emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Rd, two kilometres north of Mullumbimby just before midday.

Police have been told that a vehicle travelling west collided with a vehicle travelling east in the east-bound lanes.

An elderly woman involved in the crash died at the scene, despite efforts to try and revive her.

An elderly man from the same vehicle, and a man in the west-bound travelling vehicle have been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in serious conditions.

Mullumbimby Road - between Gulgan and The Saddle Roads - is closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and check Live Traffic NSW for updates.