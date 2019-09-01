Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

One dead, two seriously injured in fatal crash

Michael Doyle
by
1st Sep 2019 3:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE woman has died and two men have been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a fatal crash in the state's north this morning. 

Emergency services were called to Mullumbimby Rd, two kilometres north of Mullumbimby just before midday. 

Police have been told that a vehicle travelling west collided with a vehicle travelling east in the east-bound lanes.

An elderly woman involved in the crash died at the scene, despite efforts to try and revive her. 

An elderly man from the same vehicle, and a man in the west-bound travelling vehicle have been flown to Gold Coast University Hospital in serious conditions.

Mullumbimby Road - between Gulgan and The Saddle Roads - is closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and check Live Traffic NSW for updates.

editors picks fatal crash mullumbimby
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Emma Louise brings home Lilac Everything

    premium_icon Emma Louise brings home Lilac Everything

    Whats On THE Byron-via-L.A. resident unveiled a new music project, her most ambitious work to date.

    Women Like Us in Bonalbo

    premium_icon Women Like Us in Bonalbo

    Whats On Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs take their hit show to Bonalbo

    Agricultural co-op program scores double awards

    premium_icon Agricultural co-op program scores double awards

    Rural Agricultural co-op program brings home double awards

    Free field day for farmers living with koalas

    premium_icon Free field day for farmers living with koalas

    Environment Landholders, farmers and graziers can learn to live alongside koalas