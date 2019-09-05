Menu
One dead, two seriously injured in fatal crash

Jordan Philp
by
4th Sep 2019 9:17 PM | Updated: 5th Sep 2019 4:46 AM
ONE man has died and others are seriously injured after a traffic crash involving four motorcycles in Flinton.

Initial investigations suggest a group of riders were travelling west along the Moonie Highway, approximately 20km west of Westmar, when a motorcycle collided with two other motorcycles at around 1.30pm Wednesday.

A fourth motorcycle, which was also travelling with the group, crashed as the rider attempted to avoid the initial crash.

A 61-year-old West Rockhampton man was taken to St George Hospital where he died.

A 50-year-old woman and a 69-year-old man were also transported to St George Hospital where they remain in a serious condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Toowoomba Chronicle

