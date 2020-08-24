Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a double stabbing in Sydney’s west overnight. Picture: AAP
A man has died and another is in a critical condition following a double stabbing in Sydney’s west overnight. Picture: AAP
News

One dead in Sydney ‘double stabbing’

by Erin Lyons
24th Aug 2020 7:34 AM

A man has died and another is in a critical condition following an alleged double stabbing in Sydney's west overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Bertha St, Merrylands, just after midnight on Monday following reports a man had been stabbed in the neck.

Twenty minutes later authorities received another report that a man had been stabbed in the neck at Uren Pl.

The two men, aged 49 and 40, were was rushed to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition where the younger man later died.

Two crime scenes were established and Polair the Dog Unit was called into help search the surrounding areas.

A 26-year-old man was arrested a short time later at the nearby on Bird Ave, Guildford.

He was taken to Granville Police Station.

Police believe the three men are known to each other.

Inquiries continue.

Originally published as One dead in Sydney 'double stabbing'

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
editors picks stabbing sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Body scanners to be installed at Ballina airport

        Premium Content Body scanners to be installed at Ballina airport

        News SECURITY changes will force the council to redo the newly upgraded terminal.

        Man guilty of dramatic cross-border pursuit appeals verdict

        Premium Content Man guilty of dramatic cross-border pursuit appeals verdict

        News “I’VE never seen any driving remotely close to it,” a Lismore judge has told the...

        Why council won’t develop prime Lennox Head site (yet)

        Premium Content Why council won’t develop prime Lennox Head site (yet)

        News "There's a lot rolling out... I think community is shell shocked"

        Fitness Stepz up at Lismore shopping centre

        Premium Content Fitness Stepz up at Lismore shopping centre

        News New gym takes a holistic approach to fitness for local people