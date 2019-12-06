Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a house fire ripped through a house, leaving one dead.
Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a house fire ripped through a house, leaving one dead.
News

One dead in house fire

by Danielle O’Neal
6th Dec 2019 8:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PERSON has died in a house fire in Brisbane's east this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman confirmed an adult was found dead inside the house following the blaze.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated in the fire on Sankey St, Carina, at 4.10pm.

Eight crews attended the blaze.

Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service
Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the highset house was "fully involved" when crews arrived.

Police evacuated a neighbouring unit.

Energex were called to the scene due to multiple powerlines being brought down.

The fire was reported under control by firefighters at 5.10pm.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

Smoke billows from a housefire at Carina in Brisbane's east. Picture: 7 News
Smoke billows from a housefire at Carina in Brisbane's east. Picture: 7 News

 

Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service
Housefire rages at Carina. Picture: Twitter/Queensland Ambulance Service
fatality fire house fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        500 mourners farewell policeman who served with honour

        premium_icon 500 mourners farewell policeman who served with honour

        News 'He was fair and consistent and treated everyone with respect': Police officer Stephen Nixon's life remembered and honoured.

        'Leave now towards Casino before conditions get worse'

        'Leave now towards Casino before conditions get worse'

        News The out of control bushfire is at emergency level

        Man who stole car with sleeping baby faces court

        premium_icon Man who stole car with sleeping baby faces court

        News His solicitor argued her client was unaware the baby was in the car

        PLEASE HELP: Our koalas desperately need you

        PLEASE HELP: Our koalas desperately need you

        News Group has raised $100,00 towards securing the future of our koalas