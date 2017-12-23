One dead, four injured in crash west of Lismore

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Kyogle Rd at Fernside, west of Lismore.

Marc Stapelberg

ONE person is dead and four others are injured after a horror start to the busy school holiday period on Northern Rivers roads.

NSW Police today confirmed a man died and four people, including a child, were injured after a three-car crash on Kyogle Rd at Fernside, 10km west of Lismore, on Friday.

At about 5.25pm, a Nissan Cube and a Toyota Corolla collided, and the Cube continued on after that, colliding with a Nissan Dualis.

The driver of the Cube, a 48-year-old man, died at the scene.

A 12-year-old boy travelling in the Cube was taken to Lismore Base Hospital with multiple injuries.

He has now been transferred to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

A 27-year-old man travelling in the back seat suffered severe shock and was treated at Lismore Base Hospital.

All three are from Horseshoe Creek.

The driver of the Corolla, a 41-year-old woman from Borabee, sustained cuts and abrasions, while the driver of the Dualis, a 26-year-old woman from Casino, suffered fractures and is being treated in Lismore Base Hospital.

Inquiries are continuing and a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Three people have lost their lives following three separate fatal crashes across the state yesterday.

NSW Police are also disappointed to report that over 81 people were charged for drink driving offences, with 34, 854 breath tests conducted throughout the state.

Three people have died following crashes at St Leonards, Carlingford and Kyogle (near Lismore).

Traffic and Highway Patrol Command assistant commissioner Michael Corboy appealed for road users to consider their actions while travelling these holidays.

"Speeding, drink-driving, fatigue and driver distraction are still the biggest contributing factors to fatal crashes," he said.



"We have had 11 people die during Operation Safe Arrival, which means numerous families will have a loved one missing from holiday celebrations.



"If that is not enough to deter drivers from speeding, I don't know what is."

Double demerits are now in force across NSW.

Some examples of inappropriate driver behaviour detected during Day 8, on Friday, of Operation Safe Arrival include:

- About 9.25pm, Botany Bay Highway Patrol stopped and breath tested a P1 licence holder from Bellevue Hill. The 17-year-old allegedly returned a positive roadside breath test and was arrested. He was taken to Waverley Police Station where he returned a reading of 0.151. His licence was confiscated and suspended and he was charged with high range PCA.

- About 8.55pm police stopped a 19-year-old male after he was allegedly detected travelling at speeds of up to 107km/h in a 70km/h zone at Katoomba. Checks on the driver's P1 licence revealed he was suspended from driving. Officers also conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly located cannabis. The teen from Bankstown was charged and will appear Katoomba Local Court.

- A 44-year-old woman returned a positive roadside breath test on Finlay Road, Goulburn, just before 4pm. It is alleged the woman was speeding at the time police stopped her and she later returned a breath analysis reading of 0.132. At the time of the incident she had two children, aged nine and 12, in the vehicle. Her vehicle was also unregistered. The woman from Canberra will face Goulburn Local Court on Wednesday 24 January 2018.

- A 20-year-old man from the ACT was allegedly detected travelling at speeds of up to 101km/h in a 50km/h zone near Barrier. He had his licence suspended, was issued an infringement notice for speeding and had his registration plates seized.

- A 30-year-old man was stopped on the Princes Highway, near Wollongong, about 10.20pm. Checks revealed the man had never held a licence. He was issued with a Field Court Attendance Notice for unlicensed driving.

Operation Safe Arrival, the state's Christmas and New Year road safety campaign, started at 12.01am on Friday 15 December, and will continue until 11.59pm on Monday, January 1, 2018.

There are more police on roads targeting drivers for dangerous behaviours that have lead to loss of life on our roads, including; speeding, drink and drug-driving, mobile phone use, and not wearing seat belts.

Key statistics (Cumulative total):

Total infringements issued: 13,416

Speed infringements: 9,669

Breath tests: 288,330

Drink-driving charges: 474

Major crashes: 789

Lives lost: 11