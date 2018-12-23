Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The scene of a fatal stabbing in Bondi Junction. Picture: Steve Tyson
The scene of a fatal stabbing in Bondi Junction. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Man killed in KFC stabbing

23rd Dec 2018 11:10 AM

One man is dead and another is in hospital after a stabbing in Sydney's eastern suburb of Bondi.

Police were called to Oxford Street at Bondi Junction on Saturday night just after 8pm, following reports of a man being stabbed multiple times.

 

The altercation between the two men happened at a KFC, police were told. Picture: Steve Tyson
The altercation between the two men happened at a KFC, police were told. Picture: Steve Tyson

Police were told two men, a man in his 50s and a man believed to be in his 30s were involved in an altercation at a fast food outlet, both men suffered stab wounds.

Officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command were assisted by NSW Ambulance paramedics as the performed CPR on the older man, however he died at the scene.

Both men suffered stab wounds, it is not known at this point if the men knew each other. Picture: Steve Tyson
Both men suffered stab wounds, it is not known at this point if the men knew each other. Picture: Steve Tyson

The younger man was arrested and taken to St Vincent's Hospital and put under police guard. His condition is unknown at this stage.

It is not known whether the two men were known to each other.

An investigation is underway. Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command will be assisted by the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

- with AAP

 

 

 

One man died at the scene, the other was arrested and taken to St Vincent’s Hospital and is under police guard. Picture: Steve Tyson
One man died at the scene, the other was arrested and taken to St Vincent’s Hospital and is under police guard. Picture: Steve Tyson
bondi editors picks fatality kfc kfc stabbing stabbing

Just In

    Man killed in KFC stabbing

    Man killed in KFC stabbing
    • 23rd Dec 2018 11:10 AM
    United at last

    United at last

    • 23rd Dec 2018 11:09 AM

    Top Stories

      Man kicked in head after $1100 worth of ciggies stolen

      premium_icon Man kicked in head after $1100 worth of ciggies stolen

      Crime POLICE are investigating an incident where a man has had his cigarettes stolen in a Goonellabah carpark.

      Ambassador role awarded to anti-violence advocate

      Ambassador role awarded to anti-violence advocate

      News Lismore's 2019 Australia Day Ambassador has been announced.

      'Not good enough': MP blasts Government over ambulance issue

      premium_icon 'Not good enough': MP blasts Government over ambulance issue

      Politics Response to demand for full-time ambulance station "disappointing”

      Kyogle Council's biggest milestone in 2018

      premium_icon Kyogle Council's biggest milestone in 2018

      News It has been a year full of achievements

      Local Partners