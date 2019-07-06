One dead, five from Coast injured in horror Bruce Hwy crash

Police are seeking witnesses who saw a blue Toyota Yaris being driven northbound on the Bruce Highway in the lead up to a fatal crash at Childers.

SHOCKING details have emerged about a crash which killed a Sunshine Coast teen and threw a fellow Coast 18-year-old from the same vehicle.

Both vehicles involved had Sunshine Coast residents inside.

Childers police officer-in-charge Geoff Fay said the manner in which a blue Toyota Yaris was being driven in the lead up to the Bruce Highway crash was a focus for Forensic Crash Unit investigators and urged any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the vehicle to come forward.

Sergeant Fay said an 18-year-old Sippy Downs man was a front seat passenger in the Yaris which was believed to have been on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee about 1km north of Childers on Friday.

"He was entrapped in the car and passed away at the scene," Sgt Fay said.

He said the 18-year-old driver of the Yaris, from Palmwoods, was taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Sgt Fay said an 18-year-old Buderim man was thrown from a rear seat of the Yaris.

"He was on the bitumen when police arrived at the scene," Sgt Fay said.

The Buderim man was flown to a Brisbane hospital in a serious condition.

Sgt Fay said a Nambour family was travelling in the Jeep.

He said a 40-year-old woman, who was in the front passenger seat, was seriously injured.

She was flown in a RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter to the Sunshine Coast Airport before being driven to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

Her 57-year-old husband was not seriously injured and has since been discharged from hospital.

Their 18-year-old daughter, who Sgt Fay said was in a rear seat of the vehicle, was taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital to be treated for serious abdominal injrues.

Sgt Fay said the blue Yaris was northbound when the crash occurred about 6.30pm.

"They've crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with the black Jeep heading south.

"We are seeking information about the manner in which the blue car was being driven between Torbanlea and Childers.

He said the timeframe was roughly from 5.30pm onwards.

"We have some information that car was being driven dangerously on the Bruce Highway prior to the crash."

He said highway traffic was reduced to one lane past the crash scene until 12.15am Saturday.

Anyone with information can call Policelink on 13 14 44.