Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

One dead, another injured in highway tragedy

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
10th Mar 2020 6:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NIGHTMARE crash on the Gold Coast Highway has claimed the life of one person and has left another elderly lady in hospital.

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Clifford Street and the Gold Coast Highway, near voco hotel at Surfers Paradise at around 7.35pm on Monday night.

Tragically, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 71-year-old lady has been transported to hospital.

A third person who was involved in the incident was not injured.

Police are investigating the crash.

The incident follows another road tragedy near Gympie last week.

The two-vehicle crash on Anderleigh Rd at Gunalda on Friday killed two people and left another three people in hospital.

More Stories

Show More
crash gold coast highway surfers paradise

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Woman carjacked while waiting for family at shopping centre

        premium_icon Woman carjacked while waiting for family at shopping centre

        Crime THE offender had been released on parole just five days earlier.

        Can Casino childcare continue to operate?

        premium_icon Can Casino childcare continue to operate?

        News THE centre was found guilty of failing to report hazards.

        ‘I want to get help. I don’t want to get sentenced to jail’

        premium_icon ‘I want to get help. I don’t want to get sentenced to jail’

        Crime BALLINA man led police on pursuits involving a stolen car.

        60mm of rain, and still more to come

        60mm of rain, and still more to come

        Weather It's going to be a wet and soggy week on the Northern Rivers

        • 10th Mar 2020 6:39 AM