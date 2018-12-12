One dead and ten injured in Christmas market shooting

One person is dead and at least six people are injured. Picture: Reuters/Twitter

TERRIFYING images are emerging from France where a gunman has spayed a famous festive market with bullets. At least one person has been killed and ten people have been injured.

RT PrisonPlanet: RT BreakingNLive: DEVELOPING: Situation in central Strasbourg, France remains active as gunman/gunman is/are on the run after numerous people were shot at a Christmas Market. Reports of up to 5 people shot.pic.twitter.com/iCceck4fwM — Parsival2112 (@Parsival2112) December 11, 2018

Police have now confirmed that a gunman opened fire in Place Kleber, one of the central squares of Strasbourg.

One person has been killed and at least six people have been injured in the shooting so far - and police say the gunman is still at large.

A shopkeeper told French television network BFM TV: "There were gun shots and people running everywhere. It lasted about 10 minutes."

A local journalist, Bruno Poussard, described the terrifying scenes on Twitter. He wrote there had been a dozen shots fired on his street in the city centre - one or two to begin with, then in bursts.

France's Interior Ministry confirmed a "serious public security incident" in the city and warned residents to stay indoors.

UPDATE: One dead, six injured in gunshot attack in Strasbourg, gunman on the run - French police sources pic.twitter.com/TKKjsKoet7 — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 11, 2018

Security officials have cordoned off the area and trams have been stopped, according to reports.

Strasbourg deputy mayor Alain Fontanel tweeted: "Shooting in downtown Strasbourg. Thank you all for staying home while waiting for a clarification of the situation."

Siegfried Muresan, European Parliament member,also based in Strasbourg, said the entire area was in lockdown.

The European Parliament is completely locked down following shootings in #Strasbourg city centre. Nobody gets in or out.

Inside the Parliament the plenary session continues. pic.twitter.com/XJ6ZgkUc08 — Siegfried Muresan (@SMuresan) December 11, 2018

Place Kleber hosts an annual Christmas market, which is known for its grand Christmas tree. It attracts millions of tourist every year.

It comes two years after a truck was deliberately driven into the Christmas market next to the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, leaving 12 people dead and 56 others injured.