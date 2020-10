A man has died at Pimlico after becoming trapped under a tractor. PICTURE: Adam Yip

A PERSON has died after they became pinned under a tractor at Pimlico yesterday.

NSW Ambulance confirmed the incident on Whytes Lane occurred at about 4.25pm.

A bystander started CPR until emergency services arrived.

The Westpac Life Saver Helicopter was called, but was called off as the person had died.

More to come.