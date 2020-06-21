Menu
One critical, road closed after four-vehicle crash

by Cormac Pearson
21st Jun 2020 5:42 PM
ONE person was left fighting for life and another has been taken to hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Logan that involved at least 11 people.

Emergency services were called to the crash, involving multiple cars and a motorcycle, at 1.07pm.

Police have closed Kingston Rd in both directions at Logan Central, with diversions set up between Wembley and Paradise roads.

Critical care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit attended the scene. A patient with critical injuries remained on scene at 2.20pm with emergency services.

Another patient was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions. Nine others were assessed at the scene, of which eight needed treatment at the scene.

Originally published as One critical, road closed after four-vehicle crash

crash fatality logan multi-vehicle crash

