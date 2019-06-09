Menu
One critical, three injured after car overturns, hits pole

9th Jun 2019 8:45 AM
Four people are in hospital and one is fighting for life, after a car slammed into a power pole in western Sydney.

Emergency workers called to the Greater Western Highway at Girraween just after 10.30pm on Saturday found the severely damaged sedan overturned.

Police believe the driver lost control of the sedan while travelling west.

Police believe the driver lost control of the sedan while driving west on the Great Western Highway. Picture: Steve Tyson
The four people inside had to be pulled out, and three were taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition while the other was critical.

Two of the people were taken to Liverpool Hospital while the other two were taken to Westmead hospital.

All four people inside the car were taken to hospital. One is in a critical condition. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police are seeking information about a red car that may have been travelling with the sedan that crashed.

Earlier on Saturday a driver was killed on the NSW South Coast when his ute struck a tree.

Police were called to Gerroa Rd near Berry about 5.15pm on Saturday and found the 25-year-old man, who died at the scene.

Police are seeking information about a red car that may have been travelling with the sedan. Picture: Steve Tyson
A 24-year-old man in the front passenger seat was flown to St George Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A 34-year-old man who was driving a van that was in front of the ute before it crashed was taken to Shoalhaven Hospital for mandatory testing.

