One confirmed dead in crash north of Grafton

Police have confirmed there has been a fatality in a single vehicle collision on Iluka Rd.
Jarrard Potter
by

THE Clarence Valley's horror start to the year on local roads has continued, after one person died in a single-vehicle collision on Iluka Rd this afternoon.

Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command duty officer Inspector Jo Reid said emergency services were called to Iluka Road at Woombah, about 60 kilometres north of Grafton, just before 3.30pm following reports a Volkswagen Amarok left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver, and sole occupant, a 66-year-old man, died at the scene.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

This is the second fatality on Clarence Valley roads in the first two weeks of 2018, after 75-year-old Copmanhurst man Bill Twigg died in a single-vehicle crash on Clarence Way outside Copmanhurst on New Year's Day.
 

Topics:  coffs clarence local area command fatal crash fatality iluka nsw police woombah

