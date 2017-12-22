PHOTOS: Five people hurt in horror crash near Lismore

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Kyogle Rd, Fernside.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Kyogle Rd, Fernside. Marc Stapelberg

EMERGENCY service crews are still at the scene of a serious three-car crash on Kyogle Rd near Tuncester, just outside of Lismore.

A spokesman from NSW Ambulance Media confirmed three cars were involved in the crash, which happened about 5.10pm.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash on Kyogle Rd at Fernside, west of Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

He said there were at least five patients, including one child and four adults.

One person is still trapped in a car and is unconscious.

Six ambulance units are responding to the crash, and police and Fire and Rescue NSW have also been called.

Kyogle Rd is closed in both directions.