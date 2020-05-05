One call to Lifeline every 30 seconds

DEDICATED: Lifeline Northern Rivers call centre volunteer Alick Mitchell has been handling crisis calls for more than 10 years.

LIFELINE has answered the highest numbers of calls in its 57-year history over the last two months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lismore call centre manager Niall Mulligan says.

It’s been a busy and challenging year for Lifeline Northern Rivers, who copped with a 10 per cent rise in calls over summer due to the devastating bushfires, followed closely by the pandemic.

With another huge increase in calls throughout March, Mr Mulligan revealed the region’s most vulnerable were still feeling the impacts of COVID-19, with a 20 per cent rise in calls at the Lismore call centre.

“On top of that, 50 per cent of calls taken by us in early April included coronavirus concerns,” Mr Mulligan said.

“That’s dropped off to about 35 per cent now, which is still a significant number.”

While COVID-19 might not be the primary reason for a call, he said concerns about coronavirus were quite often being discussed and could cover several areas of distress.

These included “usual calls” around coping with isolation, family violence, risk of suicide, anxiety and stress.

“Then you’ve got COVID-19 on top of that which explain the 20 per cent rise on calls,” he said.

“Many of our callers are already suffering and are living in difficult circumstances and in particular, isolation is a challenge for our callers.

“COVID-19 would just be exacerbating that situation for them.”

In March, Lifeline Australia responded to 76,000 callers to their 13 11 14 Crisis Support and Suicide Prevention Line, an increase of 25 per cent over the same time last year – equating to one call every 30 seconds.

Of the 80,000 calls to that line answered nationally in April, Mr Mulligan said 1800 were answered from the Lifeline Lismore call centre.

“We don’t just answer local calls,” he said.

“It’s a great effort by our volunteers, that’s a relatively small area contributing quite significantly.”

In late March the NSW Government threw the struggling service a lifeline by contributing $6 million to ensure the organisation could continue its essential service delivery throughout COVID-19.

“That funding has allowed us to step up and respond to this increase in calls,” he said.

“We are receiving more calls, but we’ve answered more calls than ever before.

“The volunteers are the key to our organisation and the funding has allowed us to put on 100 hours of paid shifts a week, locally from May 11.

“Part of that strategy is to offer people employment opportunities, as many of our volunteers have suffered lost their jobs or a loss in their normal income.”

If you need any support contact Lifeline at 131114.