One big hurdle left in Horn-Tszyu talks

Jeff Horn has ruled out another fight with Michael Zerafa. Picture: Getty Images

THE planned Jeff Horn-Tim Tszyu superfight is a major step closer to being finalised after a key sticking point was resolved.

Negotiations for the bout had stalled recently because Horn had demanded a rematch clause in the contract, while Tszyu did not.

But Horn has backtracked on his rematch demands, allowing the camps to move forward with talks for the multi-million dollar fight to take place in April.

"The rematch is fine, if they don't want to do the rematch, I'm happy not doing a rematch," Horn said in Sydney on Wednesday.

However, Horn will only agree to Tszyu's demands for a 12-round fight if he gets more of the money, currently split 60-40 in his favour.

"There's speed bumps in the road that are holding it up, we're definitely not agreeing to a couple of things," Horn said.

"He wants the fight to go 12 rounds. All I've got to say to that is, 'That's why I want to do 10 because he can pay me more to do 12 if he wants and we can do the 70-30 split'.

"Normally in the last few fights I've had, I've had a rematch clause because I've been the 'A' side.

"I've got the belts, he wants those ranking points, that's why I wanted the rematch clause.

"I think there'll be a breakthrough, I'm willing to do more rounds if he wants to make the split more, so he can have his way."

Horn panned his previous rival Michael Zerafa, who he defeated in a brutal bout last December, for potentially negotiating a fight against Anthony Mundine.

"I think it's a little bit ridiculous that they might be having a fight, Zerafa called me out so many times about fighting has-beens, then the first chance he's got is with Mundine and he's trying to pick a fight with him, go figure," Horn said.

He also ended any talk of a third fight against Zerafa.

"I've got no interest in fighting Zerafa again, I've fought him twice already, I thought I'd only have to fight him once but had to rematch him, actually trained properly for the second one and got that win.

"It would be a struggle for me to listen to him about what he's got to say about me."