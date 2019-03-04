One barbecue, one dream sparks new Lismore business

NEW BUSINESS: Marcus Upton's new eatery Rising Flame BBQ will have its grand opening this Sunday at the Italo-Australian Sports and Recreation Club.

NEW BUSINESS: Marcus Upton's new eatery Rising Flame BBQ will have its grand opening this Sunday at the Italo-Australian Sports and Recreation Club. Jacqueline Munro

THE use of native timber and "that Australian edge” in his food is what helps Marcus Upton's new barbecue venture, Rising Flame BBQ, to stand out of the crowd.

The Lismore man said his newly-kindled business rose from humble beginnings in the wake of the 2017 Lismore flood.

"It was one man with one barbecue and one dream,” he said.

"That dream was sharing top-notch barbecue with an Australian edge.”

Following "overwhelming” support from family and friends, Mr Upton decided to take the plunge and offer his food at the Italo-Australian Sports and Recreation Club.

"Not to mention after a lot of practice, experimentation, burns, sweat and beers,” he said.

Mr Upton said while most people think of barbecue as "chucking a few snags or a cheap steak on the grill while knocking back a coldy or two”, he believes there's "a little more to it than that”.

"Local produce and native Australian ingredients are paired with American low 'n' slow smoking techniques to bring you one of the most fair dinkum barbecue experiences this side of the Murray River,” he said.

"There's no knobs, no electronics and no gas. Only meat, wood and fire, the way it should be.”

Mr Upton said his food shines because of his attention to detail, as well as his use of native or unique timber during smoking.

"When you're using macadamia or 100 year old mango timber, there's a definite uniqueness to the flavour,” he said.

"I know it adds another depth to the flavour, and I might use anything from lemon myrtle, to wattleseed or even (mountain pepper), it really gives food a pretty special flavour.”

Mr Upton credits the assistance of Andrew Gillespie, Austin Bunn and Walter Zetlin, and said Rising Flame BBQ wouldn't be possible without them.

Mr Upton said Rising Flame BBQ will offer a range of premium quality smoked meats, including pulled pork, sausages, chicken wings as well as side dishes and weekly specials, but said his speciality is his Angus brisket, which is smoked for 14 hours.

Rising Flame BBQ will open at the Italo-Australian Sports & Recreation Club next Sunday, and is open every Sunday for lunchtime.