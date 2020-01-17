One aim: Crash into everyone else, be the last car left

CRASH, BASH & SMASH: A demolition derby is one of the featured attractions at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this Saturday night.

A BASH and smash demolition derby consisting of the NSW Modlite title and Northern Rivers Junior Sedan Championship will be contested at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway Saturday night.

It's a diversified program with Wingless Sprintcars, AMCA Sedans, National Four Cylinder Sedans and Street Stocks also on the card.

The demolition derby will round out the night's racing in a spectacular exhibition of carnage and collision.

Crashing an opponent is the major objective.

Put quite simply, a driver who enters a demolition derby has only one objective in mind and that is to crash his opposition into submission in order to win the 'race' as the only car left running on the track.

That's a rule that will never be found in any of the speedway competition event regulations handbooks and race rulebooks where 'track etiquette' is not only desired but mandatory at all times.

Deliberately crashing a fellow competitor in order to win a speedway race is unheard of and, should that ever happen in normal speedway competition, a driver faces a heavy fine, suspension and with it, a long spell on the sidelines.

It's totally unacceptable.

But what is not accepted under practical racing circumstances, is the accepted way of doing things when it comes to a demolition derby.

The Modlite divisions represents a stepping stone category into V8 Dirt Modified racing for drivers.

Similar in appearance to their big brother in the modified ranks, the smaller Modlite cars provide some very exciting racing which is expected with this weekend's state title return to the Lismore circuit.

Ryley Smith will attempt to continue his winning run when he contests the Northern Rivers Junior Sedan Championship.

Smith enters the title event a last start winner following his impressive main event victory at the Lismore Showground last Tuesday night.

It's another important night for Wingless Sprintcar drivers as they contest another round of the BH Contracting Driver to America series.

Gates open at 4.30pm. Racing commences at 5.30pm.