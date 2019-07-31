ON TOUR: Indulge in Chamber music and history

COUNTRY Australian artist Kasey Chambers is coming back with The Captain, two decades after the popular album made her a household name.

Reforming her original band to play songs from The Captain, as well as a 'best of her career' set, new and old fans will share the journey of the past two decades of the artist's body of work, in concert.

Chambers said she may also be playing some more recent hits at the show, just one of the reasons her shows in this tour will be different to the show she performed at Bluesfest 2019.

"We'll have a big screen on the tour and we'll be showing slides and old photos, something you can't do on an outdoor festival,” the artist explained.

"We can only do that on the indoor shows, and that means we can tell the stories behind the songs and other anecdotes.

"The visuals will be actual old photos from when we recorded The Captain and behind the scenes and from touring back in the day.

"Of course we'll play other songs from other records, Not Pretty Enough and other songs.”

Chambers said she will also be sharing stories from her childhood.

From July 1976, the Chambers family travelled around the Nullarbor Plain, where the parents hunted foxes and rabbits for pelts during seven or eight months a year, spanning nine years.

During the "hot months” (November to March) they returned to Southend, South Australia, where the family owned a fish and chip shop.

His mum, dad and brother Nash all formed The Dead Ringer Band, where they played from 1986 to 1998, and that for a while also included fellow country artist Beccy Cole.

The family released two cassettes, credited as Bill Chambers, Sea Eagle in 1987 and Kindred Spirit in 1991. In 1992 they released an EP credited to the Dead Ringer Band and released four full albums from 1993 to 1998.

"I think my childhood, with living in the outback and growing up around the camp fire and travelling across the Nullarbor has inspired a lot of my songs and has been a big part of my career,” she explained.

"My dad - county artist Bill Chambers - will be at the gig as well and he will share stories too.

"He'll be on the whole tour, he is in my band normally anyway but he'd miss a gig here and there.

"I said to him: 'You can't miss any of these Captain ones, you are a big part of it and you are not getting out of it!' so yeah, he will be there.”

Despite the fact this tour is centred on The Captain, Chambers said each show is different to the other.

"I still love playing a bit of everything,” she said.

The artist said she does not have new songs to finalise at the moment.

"I haven't been writing; I have been travelling around. I've been in Africa for the last month, so I have been in a different kind of head space, although it is often when I come home after inspiring trips that I start writing again,” she explained.

"I also only had a record out last year. Usually it takes me a couple of years to bring a new album out.”

At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty St, Lismore, on Thursday, September 19.