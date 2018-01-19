On the run for 23 years: Fugitive caught at Ballina

Ballina police stumbled across a fugitive of 23 years staying at a caravan park.

A FUGITIVE of 23 years caught himself out after drawing the attention of police by acting out at a caravan park in Ballina.

The 49-year-old man had travelled around Queensland and NSW evading police for the past two decades.

A warrant was put out for his arrest in 1995 for breaching parole in the first three months.

Police will allege that in 1991 the man, originally of Maroubra, served three years jail and a year on parole for seven violence and theft-related offences.

Ballina officers were called to a cabin where the man was staying at the Lakeside Caravan Park about 8.15pm on Tuesday.

Officers were quick to discover the man, who was later found to be a Cairns resident, had been wanted for nearly 25 years.

He was arrested and will spend his outstanding parole time of nine months and 25 days behind bars in NSW.

In a final act to defy police, the man refused to answer questions when interrogated in custody.