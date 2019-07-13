Menu
'Crossing the border does not mean you have avoided arrest', Police said.
On the run, arrested in Ballina

Amber Gibson
13th Jul 2019 3:09 PM
A MAN and woman who were allegedly on the run for  outstanding warrants for fraud will be extradited to Queensland.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said Police from the Richmond TAG will allege that they attended a Ballina caravan park at 11am on Thursday.

"There they spoke to a 40-year-woman and a 70-year-old man from Cannon Hill, Queensland," he said.

"Checks revealed they had outstanding warrants for fraud related matters in Queensland.

The man and woman were placed under arrest and refused bail.

They will be extradited to Queensland and will be placed before the Southport Magistrates Court.

"Police from both sides of the border are extraditing people quite frequently nowadays," Sen-Constable David Henderson said.

"If you have a warrant, crossing the border does not mean you have avoided arrest; it just means you get a long and uncomfortable trip home in the back of a police van while in handcuffs.

