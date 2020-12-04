Menu
NRL 2021: New Zealand Warriors move back to Australia
On the move: Covid cruels Warriors’ season again

by David Riccio
4th Dec 2020 1:18 PM
The Warriors are moving back to Australia.

Club CEO Cameron George has confirmed the club will relocate from Auckland for at least the first four rounds of the 2021 NRL season.

Tamworth will become the new base for the entire Warriors squad from January 3 before they move back to Terrigal on the Central Coast where they called home from late May until the final round of the Covid 19-affected 2020 season.

The decision means the club's first two home games against Gold Coast and Newcastle will now be played at Central Coast Stadium in Gosford after originally being allocated to Mount Smart Stadium when the 2021 draw was released last week.

The Warriors will remain in Australia for their away games against Canberra and the Sydney Roosters in the third and fourth rounds.

"It's not what we want to do but it's what we have to do,'' George confirmed.

"Our priority is to ensure we do all we can to enable our team to be as well prepared as it can be for 2021.

"It's a football decision that needs to be made now. We can't afford to speculate about what might or might not happen any longer. We need clarity for our players, staff and families.

 

"We tried to arrange a quarantine facility like other sporting bodies have done to bring our players from Australia to train here as a squad but our request was declined so we've had to adapt.

"We'll keep abreast of the border situation and in early March will decide with the NRL what the best course of action is after the first four rounds, hopefully returning to New Zealand to play at Mount Smart for the first time since 2019 in round five."

