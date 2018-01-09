Heritage home on the market for first time in 100 years

After 100 years this grand homestead is on the market.

FOUR generations of the McDonald family have grown up in this grand old Federation house since they moved to Woodburn in 1917.

The house and its 264 acres are now being sold for the first time in 100 years through LJ Hooker at Alstonville, ready for a new, young family to take over.

David and Jenny McDonald were the third generation to raise their children on the family cane farm and have plenty of good memories.

"Every generation has altered (the house) a bit," David said.

"It has the same core but a different shell. Some have put on rooms and verandas and others have taken them off."

David's memories of the 1954 flood as a seven-year-old boy were of many people coming and staying at the house while the waters were high.

"People brought their cows and put them on the hill and the army came by with food for a week," he said.

"It was exciting times for a young kid."

As a young bride Jenny came to live in the house in 1971 and vividly remembers the 1974 and 1988 floods as well.

"We'd get the boat out and go to Woodburn, and there was a real sense of community," she said.

"We always felt so safe and dry during those times as the house is on a hill."

And with the hill comes 360 degree panoramic views, which Jenny said she will miss when they leave.

"On a clear day you can see Mount Warning and the Nightcap Ranges."

Now that their children have grown and moved on, and after David had a nasty accident with a tree he was chopping down, the couple have decided to put the house and farm on the market.

The sugar cane land and grazing areas are earning a passive income as the cane fields have been leased out and the paddocks agisted and the house will go to auction on February 8.

For more details on this three bedroom, two bathroom house you can visit ljhooker.com.au/SXWF55.