Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police would like to speak to this woman. Reference: QP1801471478
Police would like to speak to this woman. Reference: QP1801471478
Crime

Cash snatched from ATM within seconds

by Amanda Robbemond
30th Aug 2018 4:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are looking to resolve a number of open cases on the Gold Coast.

Maybe you could help - do you recognise any of these people?

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

BROADBEACH - STEALING

Police would like to speak to this woman. Reference: QP1801471478
Police would like to speak to this woman. Reference: QP1801471478

POLICE would like to speak with a woman about a theft from a Broadbeach ATM this month.

About 6pm on August 10, a 32-year-old woman withdrew $70 from a tavern ATM on Tsipura Drive.

She mistakenly walked away from the machine temporarily, leaving the notes unattended.

Another woman allegedly took the money from the ATM within seconds and did not make any attempt to hand it in to tavern management or to find the owner. Reference: QP1801471478

 

HELENSVALE - STEALING

Police would like to speak to this woman. Reference: QP1801451195
Police would like to speak to this woman. Reference: QP1801451195

A WOMAN entered a pharmacy on Milaroo Drive, Helensvale, about 3pm on August 6 and allegedly took $200 worth of make-up.

She allegedly put them in a pink handbag and left without trying to pay.

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured as she might be able to assist police with their inquiries. Reference: QP1801451195

 

BROADBEACH - STEALING

Do you recognise this man? Reference: QP1801405534
Do you recognise this man? Reference: QP1801405534

POLICE would like to speak with a man in relation to an alleged bicycle theft from a Broadbeach apartment complex on August 1.

He is described as caucasian, in his 30s, with tattoos on his legs, hands and neck.

He was wearing a black-hooded jumper, dark-coloured Adidas shorts, sandshoes, black sunglasses and was carrying a backpack.

About 10.20am, a man is believed to have gained entry to an Old Burleigh Road basement car park. He allegedly removed a red "retro racer" bicycle from the owner's designated space.

Reference: QP1801405534

Related Items

atm cash crime gold coast scam

Top Stories

    The cafe with the best view in Lismore has a new menu

    premium_icon The cafe with the best view in Lismore has a new menu

    News THE new chef at the helm of this Lismore institution also started a highly successful pizzeria.

    Yothu Yindi introduces new generation of Aboriginal stars

    Yothu Yindi introduces new generation of Aboriginal stars

    Whats On Yothu Yindi and the Treaty Project is coming to the Northern Rivers

    The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    premium_icon The rise and fall of Lismore woman's global business

    Business Ambitious startup was unable to 'truly crack mass market adoption'

    TREATY: The unknown story of a global dance hit

    premium_icon TREATY: The unknown story of a global dance hit

    Music The DJ that 'stole' the song to create a remix success

    Local Partners