On target for night shoot series

CLUB ON TARGET: Peter Shepherd watches while Nathan Gordon takes aim at the Richmond River Gun Club's inaugural Star Car Rental Five Stand Summer Series at the Wyrallah Rd range. Alison Paterson

A NEW night sporting shoot competition hosted by the Richmond River Gun Club has hit the target by attracting twice as many entrants as expected.

While the inaugural event on Wednesday evening could not be completed due to rain, event organisers said they were thrilled with the response.

Club president Mike Sullivan said it was heartening to see such a great turnout of men and women shooters at the first night of the new competition held at the club's Wyrallah Rd range.

"The committee was gobsmacked and overwhelmed by the response to the initial five-stand competition,” he said.

"We expected three squads of five (15 shooters) but we had more than seven squads enter, while all the squads got through the first round the second round was not completed due to rain and time constraints.

"So we will run two five-stand layouts and commence at 5pm at the December 19 meet so we can make we can accommodate all the entries.”

Sullivan explained a five stand event is a shotgun sport shooting similar to sporting clays, trap and skeet.

It involves five stations, or stands with a shooter at each who take turns to fire at various combinations of clay birds.

"There will be small prizes each night and cash prizes and trophies in each grade for the winners of the series,” he said.

"We start at 6pm and the $25 entry includes a barbecue.”

Event sponsor Star Car Rental's Luke Patch, 30, was also competing at the event.

"We wanted to get behind the club and support it with an event and it's great so many people are interested,” he said.

Sullivan said some members will also compete at the club's monthly Champion of Champions event on Sunday November 25.

"From 9:30am we will hold our monthly down the line event with double-barrelled shotguns firing at 75 targets each,” he said.

"Our club has more than 130 licenced members and we welcome newcomers.

"We have been coaching some younger shooters and we are very proud of helping to facilitate juniors in this sport.”

He said the RRGC is renown as one of the most progressive clubs in the country.

"We welcome anyone interested in taking up this Olympic sport,:” he said.

More information Mike Sullivan 0427 935 850.