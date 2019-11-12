On Remembrance Day a name emerges from the past

REMEMBERED: Elizabeth and John Weir from Byron Bay. John's uncle John Francis Weir's name has finally been added to the Memorial Gates at Byron Bay.

REMEMBERED: Elizabeth and John Weir from Byron Bay. John's uncle John Francis Weir's name has finally been added to the Memorial Gates at Byron Bay. Christian Morrow

REMEMBRANCE Day 2019 was even more poignant for Betty and John Weir and the 70 people who atteneded the ceremony at the memeorial gates in Byron Bay.

After 103 years John's uncle John Francis Weir's name was finally added to the Memorial Gates after nearly being lost to history.

Why it's taken 103 years to honour North Coast soldier

In 1915 after enlisting at the age of 16 years of age John Francis served in France in 1916 and took part in the disastrous battle of Fromelle.

Records show that Private Weir was wounded and ill and was admitted to Le Toquet Red Cross hospital on December 1, 1916. He died on December 5, 1916.

Standing proudly before his name Betty and John Weir, who live in Byron bay reflected on how easily John Francis could have slipped away into history unknown and unrembered.

"The family did not know about him because my father never spoke about him,” Mr Weir said.

"My father was only about 13 when his brother John Francis went over so by the time he was at school and working he would hardly know him so he just disappeared into family history.

"My son Robert, who lives in New Zealand, started t read about him and got things going, brought it to the attention of the Byron Bay RSL Sub-Branch and president Robert Asquith got things rolling.

In the present age, where we have too many photographs it seems almost inconceivable that there are no photos of the soldier, but so far the family has no photographs of John Francis Weir.

"There wer never any photographs of him we have tried everywhere. I have been in contact with the the historical society in Murwillumbah and they are seeing what they can find out.

Private Weir worked as a clerk in the court of petty sessions prior to enlistment but the building burned down, so they do not hold out much hope.

"It is just terrific to see him recognised as he was about the same age as our grandkids are today when he went to war and never came home.

The couple, now in their 90's are not planning to visit Private Weirs grave in the Etaples Military Cemetery in France but their daughters have been to pay their respects.