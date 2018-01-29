ON PATROL: Lennox lifesavers urge to stay vigilant

Harry Smith, 14, at Seven Mile Beach, Lennox Head, trained for three days to learn how to operate the surf lifesaving surveillance drone.

YOU couldn't get more perfect beach conditions than the clean waves rolling in at Lennox Head over the weekend.

But, as any lifesaver will tell you, it is important never to become complacent around the surf.

The Royal Life Saving Summer Drowning Toll shows 40 people have drowned at beaches, rivers and pools around the country since December 1, 2017.

This is 39 per cent lower than the 66 fatal drownings reported at this time last summer.

With over 100 swimmers between the flags on Saturday, eight patrolling lifesavers were tasked to keep watch.

Lennox Head Surf Life Saving patrolling members on duty in Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head.

Patrol captain Bob Harper said the summer had been incident-free, aside from a drone rescue of two teenage boys, earlier this month.

"It's important to stay vigilant in the surf, be aware of the conditions and check in with lifesavers when you arrive to the beach for day's forecast, even though the water might look calm," he said.

Gordon Johns, patrolling member of Lennox Head Surf Life Saving Club for nine years, said lifesavers were ready to help.

"With no rips or swells, we aren't worried about swimmers being carried out today but we are constantly looking for neck injuries, because you can get them in the waves," Mr Johns said.

Drone operator Harry Smith, 14, of Lennox Head, was said hourly sweeps of the beach with the drone, in action at Lennox for the last two months, spots potential hazards.

"We're looking for sharks in the water, you spot them because of their tail movement," he said.

"Dolphins' tails go up and down and sharks' tails go side to side."

Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head.

The drone is also used to spot rips and to find missing children, which surf lifesavers in NSW have had to do on 992 occasions, in the 2016-2017 financial year.

UK holidaymaker Lara Hesketh, of Devon, was at Lennox Beach, six weeks into an eight month round-the world trip.

"We sold a business and decided life's too short," she said.

"We've heard so many nice things about Byron Bay and now we're here, soaking up the chilled vibe, and we love it."

