On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

Samantha Poate
| 15th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star
Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star Marc Stapelberg

WITH Splendour kicking off in less than a week (HOW EXCITING), organisers are reminding event goers of the rules and regulations to keep everyone safe and have the event run as smoothly as possible.

In light of recent events around the world, new regulations and changes have been instilled to make sure safety is the events top priority.

Bag Size:

  • All Backpacks and any bags over 30cm (l) x 20cm (w) x 5cm (d) will not be allowed into the event area.
  • Embrace the #bumbag or should we say #fannypack.
  • Any backpacks and any bags larger than 30cm (l) x 20cm (w) x 5cm (d) must be stored at the Cloakroom prior to entering the festival.

Vehicle Search:

  • Every vehicle headed to the campgrounds will be checked at some point during the entry process

Police and Security:

  • There will also be WANDING - This is just like walking through that metal detector thing at the airport only this time it's a wand.
  • There will be Police drug detection dogs at Splendour this year. Anybody found with illicit or illegal substances will be denied entry to the event and subject to Police action. You have been warned!

Banned Items:

Vehicle Passes:

  • Don't leave home without your valid 2017 pre purchased vehicle pass.

Bus Travel and Ride Sharing:

Another cool edition at splendour for patron convenience is CROWDFIND.

If you lose your phone, keys or other important 'stuff' while at Splendour simply use the new web based platform to log your lost item instantly.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay festival police safety security splendour 2017

