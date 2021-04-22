‘On edge’: Urgent talks over COVID hotel

South Australian health officials are in talks about what to do next as a dedicated COVID-19 hotel facility reaches capacity. Picture: Naomi Jellicoe

South Australian health authorities are "concerned" with the increasing number of active COVID-19 cases and are now in talks with the federal government about the number of overseas arrivals it can handle.

There are 30 active coronavirus cases in the state, but there remains no community transmission.

The last time the state had this many cases was just before the Parafield cluster, according to SA Health's chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier.

"This puts me on edge and also members of my staff to make sure we're still protecting SA so we need to make sure all of our processes in our quarantine stream and medi-hotel are as tight as possible," she told reporters.

Tom's Court Hotel is the state’s dedicated COVID-19 patient facility. Picture: Dean Martin

The state recorded nine new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, which Professor Spurrier described as "really high".

All are overseas arrivals in medi-hotels and include a female in her teens, a male in his 30s, one female and three males in their 40s.

Three of the new cases were classified as historical and were counted towards the state's tally - which reached 702 - as they had not been diagnosed in the past.

Those old infections were found in a teenage male and female and a woman in her 50s.

SA’s chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said authorities were ‘very closely’ looking at Tom’s Court, as a ‘high number’ of new cases were recorded on Thursday. Picture: Dean Martin

With the influx of new cases, Professor Spurrier said authorities were looking "very closely" at its dedicated COVID-19 positive facility at Tom's Court in Adelaide's CBD.

"We feel that we're getting near capacity in terms of our concerns around safety," she said.

"The first step is to look at the number of people coming into our state, and we're having conversation with the Premier and the commonwealth about that."

She said the idea of adjusting the state's capacity to accommodate overseas arrivals was one option being looked at.

All clinical staff and 88 per cent of medi-hotel staff had been vaccinated, according to the state's top public health officer.

At Thursday's press conference, Premier Steven Marshall also announced a full capacity will be allowed at Adelaide Oval.

The Parafield cluster originated at Peppers Waymouth Hotel in the CBD. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Naomi Jellicoe

The Parafield cluster was discovered when an elderly woman presented at the Lyell McEwin Hospital on November 14 last year and tested positive to the virus.

Her case was later linked to a cleaner and a security guard from the Peppers Waymouth Hotel, which was one of SA's quarantine facilities.

Thirty-three infected people were linked to the cluster, which sparked the state to go into one of its strictest lockdowns - but it only lasted three days.

Originally published as 'On edge': Urgent talks over COVID hotel