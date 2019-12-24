On board the Uber movement: A day in a life

Getting from A to B: Relaxing ride around the Northern Rivers: Uber drivers Daniel Price, Justin Carroll and Peter Robertson

Uber, the on-demand transportation technology service is on the rise on the Northern Rivers and two Ballina Uber drivers are loving it.

Each morning, Ballina residents and Uber drivers Justin Carroll and Daniel Price park near the Ballina airport awaiting their first passenger for the day, drop them off and head to Byron Bay, catering to tourists and people needing a ride home after a night out.

Mr Carroll, a resident of Ballina for the past 13 years, signed up to Uber a year-and-a-half ago and has since made 1800 trips.

Mr Carroll said his job works perfectly around his two kids and allows him to meet different people everyday, “especially in Byron we get to meet people virtually all around the world”.

“Works out perfectly around the school hours,” Mr Carroll said.

“I love it.”

Having made close to 2000 trips, Mr Carroll said he has only had one “bad egg” in the bunch.

“He got in my car very drunk and abusive but I still took him to his destination and gave him one star.”

Uber allows passengers to download an app on their iPhone, book a ride with a nearby driver and at the end of each trip drivers and riders can rate each other from 1 to 5 stars that will appear as reviews on the app for other members.

“We put a lot of effort into keeping out cars clean and to give them a nice relaxing journey.”

Mr Carroll and Mr Price offer water and mints to all passengers.

A few weeks ago, Mr Carroll picked up celebrity Chris Hemsworth’s mother-in-law.

Mr Price, who has been an Uber driver for six months, was a taxi driver for four years prior.

Mr Price said with the taxi industry slowing down he took up Uber to earn some extra cash and now he has switched to full time, enjoying the flexibility.

“It’s a lot more enjoyable and you work when you choose to, it’s such a big thing,” Mr Price said.

He has provided 1400 trips.

“You don’t know where you are going to end up day to day.”

”Ballina is getting busier, at night time it’s non-stop.”

Mr Price said his experience so far has been mostly positive, only a few “spewers” and many funny stories acquired as tales on the road.

“On Saturday night I came into Ballina and I pulled up out the front of a house and there was a dude in his underwear holding his clothes.”

But the trips Mr Price most enjoys are when elderly passengers share their stories.

“The ones that have been in the war, their stories, you’ve got them in the car for half an hour and you get them talking and they tell you about their life as a child and it’s just so different to what ours was.

“These stories that they tell you are stories that are soon going to be lost in time.

“That’s pretty special to sit down with some random and get them talking and they tell you about a different world.”

“The introduction of Uber into regional hub like the Byron Bay area will have positive effects on many issues the city has been grappling with for years, such as drink-driving, access to work for those that need it and reliable access to transport,” Uber wrote on their website.