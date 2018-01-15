ON ALERT: Lifeguards issue caution over powerful swell

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Hazardous Surf Warning for the Byron coast until midnight tomorrow.

BEACHGOERS are being warned to be extra cautious in the water this week as powerful swells bring hazardous surf conditions.

Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming.

A powerful swell peaking at more than 3.5m is expected to continue to build throughout today, with the Far North Coast to bear the brunt of the conditions particularly on the incoming tide.

Similar conditions have been forecast for Tuesday with Southern facing and open beaches most likely to be greatly impacted.

NSW Lifesaving Manager Matt du Plessis is urging the public to only swim at a patrolled location.

"Please take note of the safety warnings and if you have any doubt whatsoever about your ability to handle the water it's better not to go in,” Mr du Plessis said.

"The red and yellow flags are there for a reason and we urge you to make that effort to swim there.

"We've had several instances of people being pulled from rips over summer so please take those few extra seconds to evaluate the conditions and to talk to the lifesaver or lifeguard on duty.”

Additionally rock fishers in particular should be aware of a 13-second period swell so they need to be extra vigilant when getting on and off exposed platforms.

It is believed that these conditions will last until at least Thursday before gradually easing as the weekend approaches, though that can quickly change as forecast models are refined.

General Safety Tips during Hazardous Surf Conditions: