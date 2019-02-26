Oma's legacy: gusty winds and massive waves hit our coast

GOOD FOR SOME: Surfers tackle the swell at Main Beach and Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay last week as tropical cyclone Oma affects the weather system.

GOOD FOR SOME: Surfers tackle the swell at Main Beach and Clarkes Beach in Byron Bay last week as tropical cyclone Oma affects the weather system. Marc Stapelberg

AS HOWLING winds close to 100 km per hour battered much of the coastline over the weekend with waves of up to 11 metres, experts have confirmed the worst of Tropical Cyclone Oma's wrath is over.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Craig Ryan said ex tropical cyclone Oma had completely lost its structure.

"Oma is currently sitting South of New Caledonia, heading North East," Mr Ryan said.

"As it continues its current direction it will be moving further away from Australia."

While ex-TC Oma fizzled out over the weekend, the sub-tropical low lingering off the Queensland coast brought gusty winds, high tides and huge swell of up to 11 metres to beaches along the North Coast.

"The highest wind gust recorded on the North Coast was at Cape Byron, where a gust of 95 km per hour was recorded at 10.20am on Saturday," Mr Ryan said.

"The minimum wave heights recorded were in the 5.5 to the 6.5 metre range at Byron Bay - maximum wave heights on the coast were also recorded at Byron - reaching about 9 to 11 metres."

Mr Ryan said as the affects of Oma lessened, the potential for further damage on the coastline was diminishing by the hour and from today, winds were predicted to slowly drop out completely.

All weather warnings issued by BoM have been cancelled, expect for the hazardous surf warning which is expected to remain until very early this (Tuesday) morning.

The heavy surf conditions have eroded many beaches including Clarkes Beach and Belongil Beach at Byron Bay.

NSW SES Incident Controller Maria Frazer said the SES were scaling back after after attending 209 call outs on the North Coast directly resulting from the effects of TC Oma, since last Tuesday.

Many beaches have branches and debris on them and may still be unsafe. People still need to exercise caution.

"Communities on the Northern Rivers remained alert not alarmed, and responded to the information which was given to them in a timely manner." the NSW SES Incident Controller Mr Tony Day said.

Ex-TC Oma also brought some much needed rain to parts of the region, but fire ravaged areas near Tabulam were given little to no relief.

With more light rain tipped for the region this week and day temperatures reaching the late 20s, Mr Ryan ruled out any "intense rainfall" in the Northern tablelands.

"We have high pressure system sitting in the Tasman Sea currently, driving some of the onshore flow in the northern part of the state," he said.

"We are looking at more system showers as those winds reach the shore, mostly confined to the coast."

NSW Rural Fire Service Superintendent Michael Brett said "it was a blow" to not receive any rain to the affected areas near Tabulam and Tenterfield.

"We ended up with a couple of new fires, one took off on Saturday to the south of Tenterfield, but was quickly contained with the use of aircraft," Sup Int Brett said.

He said the Tabulam area needed a "solid drenching" to be out of the woods completely.

The area remains a high fire risk and restrictions remain in place until rain falls.