Oma leaves the coast but showers, winds persist

The Oma swell may be dying but forecasters say there will be plenty of waves around like this one at Alexandra headland on Monday. Warren Lynam

A WEEK of south-easterlies and streaming showers has been all but locked in as an existing high in the Tasman is set to be joined by another, strengthening a ridge up the east coast.

The exit northeast of ex-Tropical Cyclone Oma has effectively left behind settled, unsettled weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast the ridge would deliver a continuation of south-easterlies and streaming showers.

During the past 24 hours there has been widespread falls across the Sunshine Coast, however totals have been under 10mm.

Yandina, on 9mm, picked up the most of the short-lived showers.

The wind at Sunshine Coast Airport was gusting to 50km/h at 5am but swung southwest for less than an hour before returning to the southeast at 20km/h gusting to 37km/h.

Forecaster Adam Woods said winds could be expected to ease a little in the coming days.

He said an easterly swell at 2-2.5m would ease to between 1-1.5m while remaining two metres off shore.

The largest wave recorded at the Mooloolaba Wave Buoy has dropped back to under four metres in the past 24 hours, but Mr Woods said there would still be plenty of waves around this week for surfers.

Maximum temperatures at 28C would remain below the February average to the end of the month before the Sunshine Coast slips into autumn after a particularly dry summer.

Mostly-cloudy to partly-cloudy days could be expected through to a least Tuesday next week with south easterly winds easing from 20-30km/h today to 15-20km/h by Sunday.