Olympic training centre plans you can dive into

Plans for the new Olympic ski site to be built at Lake Ainsworth.

THE first drawings of the proposed Olympic ski centre at Lennox Head have been revealed.

The Office of Sport is planning to create a world-class Olympic Training Centre (a multipurpose Olympic pool and ski jump ramps) at the existing Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre north of Lennox Head. The multipurpose facility will be a first-of-its-kind in Australia, benefiting the wider community by creating new jobs in construction, retail, accommodation and tourism in the Lennox Head and Ballina Shire region.

A facility is needed in Australia so that our winter sports athletes don't have to travel overseas to train.

This site was chosen because of the temperate climate, which allows for a year-round training venue, and its accessibility to both Ballina and Gold Coast airports.

It also has existing accommodation and training infrastructure.

Currently, the Australian aerial ski team utilises the ski jump training facility at Park City, Utah (USA), while domestic off-snow training is practised at Lilydale, Victoria.

Neither of these facilities provides year-round access.

"This facility will be assigned Olympic Training Centre status and provide the winter sports athletes year-round training in a safe environment,” an Office of Sport spokesman said.

"Safe, because our athletes can practise their aerial gymnastics all year, landing in water - avoiding injury.

"It will provide training programs for up to 35 athletes of varied ability levels, from development squads to elite athletes.”

The main features of the facility will be a suite of seven ski jump ramps and a large swimming pool that is deep enough for ski jumpers to land in safely.

The ramps are covered with low friction brushes, with sprinklers pushing water onto the ramp to reduce friction.

The water is captured and recycled within a closed system.

When it's not in use by the ski jumpers, the pool will be available for use by other sports including swimming, diving, water polo, canoeing, surf life saving and triathlon.