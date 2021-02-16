Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Olympic swimmer Scott Miller arrested in Sydney drug raids
Olympic swimmer Scott Miller arrested in Sydney drug raids
Crime

Olympic swimmer arrested in drug raids

by Mark Morri
16th Feb 2021 9:20 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Olympic medallist Scott Miller has been arrested on drug charges after a series of raids across Sydney this morning.

Miller, 46, was arrested by drug squad detectives at his Rozelle home early today.

"A police operation is currently underway in Sydney's inner west,'' a police spokesman said.

Miller with his bronze and silver medals from the 1996 Atlanta Games.
Miller with his bronze and silver medals from the 1996 Atlanta Games.

"The activity relates to an ongoing investigation by the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad, into the supply of prohibited drugs across NSW,'' he said.

In 1996 Miller won a bronze and silver medal for swimming at the Atlanta Olympic Games before his life fell apart, falling into drug use.

In a TV interview in 2014 he admitted he was battling drug addiction.

He was married to television personality Charlotte Dawson in 1999 but the pair split up after a short time. Dawson suicided in 2014.

Originally published as Olympic swimmer arrested in drug raids

Miller outside court in 2013 after a brief hearing into drug charges. Picture: Jeremy Piper
Miller outside court in 2013 after a brief hearing into drug charges. Picture: Jeremy Piper
Miller was married for a short time to television personality Charlotte Dawson.
Miller was married for a short time to television personality Charlotte Dawson.

More Stories

crime drug raids editors picks olympics scott miller swimming

Just In

    JobKeeper: Should we keep it?

    JobKeeper: Should we keep it?
    • 16th Feb 2021 12:05 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Locked gates, barriers to prevent 4WDs on our beaches

        Premium Content Locked gates, barriers to prevent 4WDs on our beaches

        News More beaches on the North Coast could soon be closed to vehicles, with Richmond Valley set to follow Ballina Shire’s lead.

        • 16th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
        'I may be a comedian, but politics is no joke'

        Premium Content 'I may be a comedian, but politics is no joke'

        News Comedian, author and activist from Mullumbimby will attempt to take over the...

        Expert vet: ‘Clean the river and get cheaper, better prawns’

        Premium Content Expert vet: ‘Clean the river and get cheaper, better prawns’

        News “We should have the biggest prawn nursery in NSW,” an aquatic vet has said.

        Inquest begins into death of serial killer Ivan Milat

        Premium Content Inquest begins into death of serial killer Ivan Milat

        News Ivan Milat was serving seven life sentences for murder when he died in 2019.