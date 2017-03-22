Olympic session will be jumping for gold

Lydia Lassila, of Australia, jumps in the women's aerials event at the World Cup freestyle skiing meet at Deer Valley resort Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Park City, Utah. Lassila finished in first place. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A COMMUNITY engagement and information session on the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic Training Centre will be held at the Lennox Head Community Centre on Sunday, March 26, between 10am and 2pm.

The Office of Sport has been working with a range of professional staff to design a multi-purpose Olympic pool with ski jump ramps to be located at the existing Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreation Centre.

The proposed facility will include:

An Olympic-size swimming pool (that is a bit deeper at one end)

Seven ski jump ramps suitable for various sporting disciplines and the different age and skill of athletes

An upgrade to existing ancillary training facilities

Landscaping and parking.

When not in use by the ski jumpers, the pool will be available for other sports including swimming, diving, water polo, canoeing, surf life saving and triathlon.

It will be a major boost to the Ballina Shire economy during construction, and flow-on employment in retail, accommodation and tourism.